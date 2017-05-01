Average monthly allowance for married people slumps to lowest since 2007: survey

A survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. has found that the average monthly sum that a married person can spend freely is ¥25,082, the lowest since the survey began in 2007.

The amount was ¥4,421 less than the ¥29,503 logged in 2016, when the monthly allowance rose for the first time in six years, according to the Internet-based survey conducted for eight days through April 10.

“There is a large gap between hope and reality. Many people are tightening the purse strings though they don’t want to,” the major insurer said. “There is still a long way before (personal consumption) recovers.”

A total of 1,080 married men and women ranging in age from 20 to 59 provided information on their monthly allowances.

The average stood at ¥31,764 for men and ¥18,424 for women, more than ¥10,000 short of the amounts they desired, respectively.

The average amount of secret savings stashed away by a married person is ¥726,572, down some ¥170,000 from the previous year.

“Rises in food and dining-out costs amid slow wage growth seem to have led to the decrease,” the company said.