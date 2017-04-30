Trump’s first 100 days: a president’s very public education

Health care is complicated. China can be a useful ally. NATO isn’t obsolete. Being president is hard.

Over the course of his 100 days in office, President Donald Trump has been startlingly candid about his public education in the ways of Washington and the world.

He has been blocked by the courts and befuddled by a divided Republican Party that is running Congress, and his first months on the job have left the longtime reality TV and real estate tycoon struggling for major governing victories and searching for a new approach to many of his campaign promises.

His “America first” campaign rhetoric has bumped up against the challenges of conflict overseas. His ambitious declarations on health care and immigration have run into the limits of Congress and the courts.

A president who prides himself on his ideological flexibility has struggled to manage a novice political team, split between moderate and conservative advisers, and he has found himself reaching out to the friends and business associates from the world he left behind.

On foreign policy, Trump has been persuaded by foreign leaders and has leaned heavily on a national security team with more governing experience than his political advisers. He has looked for lessons in his biggest victory: putting a conservative judge, Neil Gorsuch, on the Supreme Court.

“I really just see the bigness of it all, but also the responsibility. And the human responsibility,” Trump said in an Associated Press interview, assessing the difficulty of the presidency.

“This is tougher than what he thought,” said Trump friend and business partner Phil Ruffin, who has visited the president twice since he took office Jan. 20. “In business, you make a decision and it happens. In government, it’s not like that.”

Just days into Trump’s presidency, the courts rejected his first travel ban. Since then, they have pushed back on his rewritten travel ban and his attempt to cut federal money for cities that harbor people who are in the United States illegally.

But Trump’s roughest lesson has come from Congress, which has balked at his attempt to repeal the Obama-era health law his party campaigned against for years.

During the campaign, Trump said the Affordable Care Act would be gone on his first day in the White House. In the weeks after his inauguration, the realities set it.

By February, he told a group of governors that “it’s an unbelievably complex subject,” adding: “Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.”

For Trump, the health care battle was a rude introduction to the complicated internal politics in the Republican-run House, which includes hardliners in the Freedom Caucus and moderates in the Tuesday Group.

Trump’s team tried to pick up the pieces but hasn’t gotten there yet. A renewed burst of momentum this past week, buoyed by hopes the House would vote before Saturday, Trump’s 100th day, petered out. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he would not be rushed by the president’s deadline.

The contrast between the scuttled first attempt on health care and the relative smooth sailing of Gorsuch was a learning experience. The takeaway: working behind the scenes with outside groups, which lined up solidly behind Gorsuch, and lawmakers can pay dividends.

None of Trump’s top advisers had deep experience in legislating. Now they have begun to compensate with outreach.

In the AP interview, Trump said there was “a pretty vast area” between the approach by the most conservative members of his party and those who are more moderate.

To bridge the divides, Trump’s advisers have worked to moderate between the factions as his team tries to revive the health bill. The White House is taking a similar approach on the president’s tax plan.

Trump is working at “breakneck speed,” chief of staff Reince Priebus told reporters. Sometimes so quickly that his own advisers can’t keep up.

The president’s declaration a week ago that his team would release a tax proposal before the 100 day mark startled some in the White House, who scrambled to put together the one-page outline that was released Wednesday.

The proposal lacks the details about making taxes simpler and more efficient in ways that don’t add to the federal government’s mounting debt. Those are core Republican principles that would require lawmakers to eliminate or reduce precious tax breaks enjoyed by millions of people.

It has been Trump’s evolution on foreign affairs that has perhaps been clearest to track.

Confronted by with photos of injured children, victims of a chemical attack in Syria, Trump quickly pivoted from what he billed as an “America first” policy during the campaign in favor of intervention.

After listening to European leaders make the case for NATO, he stopped saying it was obsolete.

And after pleas from business executives and warnings of economic turmoil from foreign leaders, Trump just this past week abruptly abandoned plans to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Each shift has different forces behind it.

On Syria, Priebus said he said sees a “Trump Doctrine” coming into focus: a combination of putting America first but not sitting around while world injustices, such as the Syrian government’s alleged use of chemical weapons, go unanswered.

In some cases, Trump has acknowledged he was ill-informed during his campaign. As a candidate, he dismissed the NATO alliance without knowing much about it, he told AP a week ago. “Now I know a lot.”

He had pledged to label China a currency manipulator, part of his tough-on-China populist rhetoric. But after a particularly warm visit from President Xi Jinping, Trump acknowledged the downside to a alienating a power that could be useful partner in curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.

Trump has proved to be open to persuasion, particularly from world leaders and outside forces. When news spread Thursday that Trump was considering triggering the U.S. withdrawal from NAFTA, the leaders of Mexico and Canada launch a diplomatic full-court press to persuade Trump to rethink the plan. It took only a matter of hours before the president relented.

Still, Trump used the occasion of his 100th day in office to claim he has taken historic action on his agenda, renewing promises on health care and taxes and attacking the news media for misleading Americans.

In his morning radio address, Trump issued an assurance: “My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens.”

To supporters at an evening rally in Pennsylvania, he promoted American power and patriotism while emphasizing such priorities as American manufacturing, better trade deals, a border wall with Mexico and a still-to-be defined tax cut plan.

“We are not going to let other countries take advantage of us anymore,” he said in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. “From now on it’s going to be America first.”

Trump visited the AMES Cos. in Pennsylvania’s Cumberland County, a shovel manufacturer since 1774. With that backdrop, he signed an executive order directing the Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to conduct a study of U.S. trade agreements. The goal is to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.

Trump’s rally Saturday night in Harrisburg offered a familiar recapitulation of what he and aides have argued for days are administration successes, including the successful nomination of Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, his Cabinet choices and the approval of construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.

But he began the rally on a sour note, pointing out that he was not attending that night’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner and issuing a scathing attack on the news media. To cheers, he accused the news media of “fake news” and said if their job was to be honest and tell the truth, then they deserved “a big, fat failing grade.”