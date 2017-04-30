Former Prime Minister Renzi predicted to take first place in Italian Democratic Party’s election

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was Sunday poised to win the leadership of Italy’s ruling Democratic Party (PD) in a primary election, propelling him back to the forefront of the national political scene.

Renzi, 42, resigned as prime minister in December after Italians overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional referendum.

A centerpiece of his political platform, the reform had aimed to streamline Italy’s parliamentary system.

In the aftermath of the December vote defeat and facing a rebellion from the left wing of his center-left party, Renzi in February stepped down as party leader with the aim of regaining legitimacy in a future vote.

On Sunday he was up against two candidates considered further to the left: Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and Michele Emiliano, who heads the southern Puglia region.

An internal vote conducted by the party earlier in April suggested a clear Renzi victory after he scored 66.7 percent, with 25.3 percent for Orlando and 8 percent for Emiliano.

When he first took over the leadership in December 2013, Renzi won the backing of close on 68 percent of 2.8 million voters.

Similar figures would underpin the winner’s legitimacy — but Emiliano warned the election will be a flop if less people vote this time, while Orlando said that less than 2 million cast ballots will signal a failure.

Renzi set the bar much lower — at 1 million.

Voting booths, mainly stands on the streets, opened at 8 a.m. and were to close at 8 p.m.

The vote was open to all Italians over 16 years old, EU citizens residing in Italy and non-EU foreigners with valid residency permits — on condition of paying a donation of at least €2.

Lorenzo De Sio, a professor of political sociology at the Luiss University in Rome said the turnout will be crucial in determining Renzi’s legitimacy.

“Rather than a competition, we’re looking at a process of legitimization, a sort of crowning of Renzi as leader of the PD. We can expect a huge Renzi victory but with weak voter turnout. People on the left do not seem to be mobilized,” he says.

“If participation rates are around a million people or less, Renzi’s legitimization won’t be strong, if it is between 1.5 and 2 million, he will wind up in a stronger position,” he adds.

The winner of the vote will lead the party during legislative elections slated for spring 2018 unless parliamentarians come to an agreement on electoral reform before then and call for early elections.