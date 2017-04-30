South Korea calls plan to erect statues commemorating wartime forced laborers ‘undesirable’

A South Korean Foreign Ministry official has effectively called for the cancelation of a plan to set up statues symbolizing Koreans conscripted to work at Japanese factories during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

“It would be undesirable for a structure to be set up around a diplomatic mission from the viewpoint of international courtesy and protocol related to the protection of diplomatic missions,” the official said Friday.

The official was commenting on a civic group’s announcement the same day of a plan to erect the statues at various locations, including in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and the consulate-general in Busan.

The remarks made clear that the South Korean government does not support the statue plan, after Tokyo communicated its concerns to Seoul and asked for an appropriate response.

Citing the same reason, the South Korean government has branded as inappropriate statues of a girl symbolizing wartime “comfort women” — that have been in place in front of the Japanese Embassy and near the consulate-general. The women were forced into prostitution for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

But because the comfort women statues have yet to be removed, it remains uncertain if the South Korean government will take any specific action to prevent the erection of statues commemorating forced laborers.

According to the plan by the civic group, which consists of former workers and family members of forced laborers who have died, 3-meter-tall stone statues are to be set up beside the comfort women statues on Aug. 15, the anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II and the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from colonial rule.

The civic group also expressed its support for liberal presidential candidate Moon Jae-in, the front-runner in South Korea’s May 9 election. The group is believed to be considering seeking Moon’s help for the statue plan if he is elected.