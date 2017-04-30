Mom, daughter sue business which claimed it could help socially withdrawn child

A mother and daughter have filed a damages suit against a business claiming to help socially withdrawn people, arguing that it forcibly took the younger woman away from home and held her against her will with violence and threats.

In seeking around ¥17 million in the suit filed with the Tokyo District Court, the mother claims the business in Tokyo did not help her daughter as advertised even though she paid it around ¥5.7 million for a three-month contract.

The case is an example of the growth in businesses targeting the parents of young people who avoid social contact and refuse to leave their homes.

The businesses claim to help socially withdrawn people, known as hikikomori in Japan, with job-skill training, but some have been accused of engaging in forcible detention and extracting huge sums of money for payment of services.

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan has received a number of complaints about such businesses.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, who live in the Kanto area centering on Tokyo, say the daughter, who is in her 20s, was not a recluse, but she slapped her mother during an argument in September 2015, prompting the mother to search online and call the business, which claims to be run by a former police officer.

The business, named the Consultation Room for Anything, instructed the mother to come immediately to its office, where an employee pressured her to sign a contract, saying, “Let’s buy your daughter a future” and “Don’t be swayed by sentiment,” according to the lawsuit.

After around seven hours of persuasion, the mother signed the contract, it said.

About 10 days later, people dispatched by the business broke the lock of the door at the daughter’s apartment, where she was living by herself, as the mother was watching, according to the lawsuit.

“Did you attack your mother?” one of the men asked her. “Yes,” she answered.

Then the men, who were dressed in black suits, grabbed her by her arms, put her in a car parked nearby and took her to an apartment, where there was only a mattress to sleep on and a bottle of water, she said in an interview.

The young woman was held there under virtual house arrest for about a month and was sometimes punched and kicked, the lawsuit stated. It also claims she was threatened with statements such as “If you run way, we can’t ensure your friend’s safety.”

She did run away, and went to the police station for help several times, she said.

But police officers only trusted the words of officials from the business, who told police that she had problems and that the parents had entrusted her with them, she said. She was then taken back to the apartment and was forced to sit up straight on bent legs for several hours.

Once, she was instructed to smile and make a peace sign with her fingers for a photograph. She later learned that the photos of her were sent to her parents so that they would tell police their daughter was under their care.

When she finally escaped from the apartment and returned home, her parents realized it was all a lie, she said.

Despite the possibility that staffers from the business may try to retaliate against the daughter for filing a lawsuit, she is determined to go through with it.

“They were taking advantage of the parents who want the best for the child and treated us like useless people, labeling us as hikikomori and NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training),” she said. “I’m determined to make it public in court about who they really are.”

The business said through a lawyer that it had not received the plaintiff’s complaint.

Individuals from Fukushima, Kyoto and Hokkaido prefectures are living under the supervision of the business in the Kanto region, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Cabinet Office estimates that there are 540,000 recluses in the country aged between 15 and 39. The government office defines hikikomori as those who remain in their homes for most of the day for at least six months.

Tamaki Saito, a professor on social recluses at Tsukuba University in Ibaraki Prefecture, said there should be a system where a third party can monitor such businesses.

Saito said businesses who talk ill of the children, including phrases like they will be mentally ill if they are left unattended, and who try to fan the worries of parents, can’t be trusted.

“Many parents, who believe it is partly their fault, can’t seek help even if they become victims of such businesses,” said Saito.