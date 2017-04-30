MSDF vessel to be sent to guard U.S. ship for first time in peacetime

A Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel will be given the task of guarding a U.S. warship as early as Monday in the first such operation during peacetime under Japan’s national security laws, government sources said Sunday.

Following an order from Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, Japan’s largest warship will escort a U.S. Navy supply ship from waters off the Boso Peninsula, in Chiba Prefecture, to waters off Shikoku, according to the sources.

The Self-Defense Forces were newly assigned with guarding U.S. warships during peacetime under the national security laws, which came into force in March last year. The laws primarily enable Japan to exercise the right to collective self-defense, or coming to the aid of an ally under attack, and expand the scope of SDF activities overseas.

With the new task, the operation of the law will gather further momentum.

It will follow the duties given to Ground Self-Defense Force engineering personnel, though not actually performed, to defend U.N. personnel and other members on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan who come under attack at locations away from the usual area of GSDF activity.

In order to guard the arms and other equipment belonging to the U.S. military, SDF personnel are allowed to make the minimum necessary use of weapons.

The SDF was previously allowed to defend its own aircraft and vessels, but the laws expanded the scope of protection to include the military equipment of the U.S. and other countries with close security ties with Japan.

Under the current plan, the helicopter-carrying MSDF destroyer Izumo will leave Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture on Monday and join a U.S. Navy supply ship off the Boso Peninsula the same day. The Izumo will escort the refueling ship to waters off Shikoku.

The vessel may provide fuel and other supplies for ships in the U.S. Navy strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, which is headed toward the Korean Peninsula amid growing tensions over the North Korean situation.

Under operational guidelines adopted by the government last December, the defense minister is supposed to make an independent decision on whether to agree to a U.S. request for an SDF operation to guard a U.S. warship.

The first such request has to be discussed by the National Security Council in view of the need for a high-level political decision.

The guidelines have a provision on information disclosure.

But the government plans to withhold information on the implementation of the coming mission, citing concern that the activities of the SDF and the U.S. military might be inferred to the detriment of their safety, according to the sources.