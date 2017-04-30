Japanese pair arrested in Germany over darknet drug sales

Two Japanese nationals have been arrested in Germany along with an American citizen on suspicion of selling illegal drugs worth €2.3 million ($2.5 million) on an underground internet site, local media reported.

The two Japanese were identified as a 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, while the American was a 39-year-old man. German authorities are also searching for a 38-year-old Japanese woman in connection with the investigation.

Their names were not released.

The four are alleged to have sold cocaine and MDMA, a synthetic drug commonly known as Ecstasy, on around 20,000 occasions via a darknet site, which aren’t visible without special software.

The Japanese man is suspected of procuring the drugs, while the American man was believed to be in charge of accounting and the two Japanese women handling packaging and shipping.

Authorities have searched a location in Berlin in connection with the case, seizing cocaine and marijuana in the raid, according to media reports.