Bereaved father’s book on Kobe child murder case to be published in Taiwan

A book written by a Japanese man whose young son was murdered in 1997 by a teenager in Kobe will be published in Taiwan after translation into Chinese, it has been learned.

May 24 will mark the 20th anniversary of the murder of Jun Hase, who was the 11 years old at the time.

The book, titled “Jun” and first released by Japanese publisher Shinchosha in 1998, will be launched in Taiwan by a local publisher on May 20 with an initial print run of 3,000 copies.

According to Shinchosha and other sources Friday, the Taiwanese company last year asked Mamoru Hase, the 61-year-old father of the victim, through the Japanese firm about the possibility of publishing a translated version of the book in Taiwan.

The Taiwanese publisher hopes the book will help promote the importance of protecting children in Taiwan, which has recently seen an escalation in child homicides.

The company plans to hold readings and public debates, and donate some of the proceeds from sales of the book to child protection groups, the sources said.

Hase wrote the book in order to raise public awareness of various issues that victims of violent crimes face. In it, he expresses his opinions about Japan’s juvenile law and human rights issues for victims, as well as writing about his emotions at the time his son was murdered.

Noting that the environment surrounding crime victims differs from country to country, Hase said he hopes the book will help people outside of Japan shape opinions on issues concerning crime victims.

Jun Hase was murdered in a high-profile case that saw a then-junior high school student known by the pseudonym Seito Sakakibara attack five elementary-are children in Kobe between February and May 1997. Two, including Jun, were killed by the teenager.