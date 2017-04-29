Tokyo court declines to rule on constitutionality of Abe’s 2013 Yasukuni visit

The Tokyo District Court on Friday declined to judge whether Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s December 2013 visit to war-related Yasukuni Shrine violated the constitutional separation of politics and religion.

It also rejected a demand by the 633 Japanese, Chinese and South Korean plaintiffs for an injunction against state visits to the shrine.

Abe’s visit to the shrine in central Tokyo did not infringe on the plaintiffs’ legal interests, including freedom of religion and the right to live in peace, presiding Judge Katsuhiko Okazaki said.

A statement issued by Abe after the visit can be recognized as his pledge for lasting peace, Okazaki said. It is difficult to take the visit as an act of preparing for war, he said.

The shrine was a spiritual pillar of Japan’s war effort and official visits infuriate those who were attacked.

In his statement, Abe said some people criticized the visit as paying homage to war criminals but said his purpose was “to renew the pledge that Japan must never wage a war again.”

The shrine honors Japan’s war dead, including Class-A war criminals, and is regarded by China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism.

In January last year, the Osaka District Court did not make a constitutional judgment on Abe’s Yasukuni visit, a position that was later supported by the Osaka High Court.

Abe visited Yasukuni on Dec. 26, 2013, becoming the first sitting leader to do so since Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in August 2006.