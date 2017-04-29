Noda eyes 2018 run for LDP presidency

Senior lawmaker Seiko Noda of the Liberal Democratic Party says she’s interested in running for president of the ruling party in fall 2018.

Noda, former chairwoman of the LDP’s General Council, said in an interview that she will enter the presidential race with a package of policies that includes mandatory preschool education.

“There are things that should be done more boldly,” Noda said.

Under the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Noda said that tangible results have yet to emerge in areas including women’s empowerment and efforts to reverse the declining birthrate.

Abe’s term as LDP president ends in September 2018.

Noda said she intends to use the LDP election to present her policies to the nation. She said she will make kindergarten and nursery school compulsory and said it was unacceptable that many children remain on long waiting lists to enter nursery school.

To finance mandatory preschool education, Noda suggested that the government raise ¥10 trillion by issuing interest-free bonds to wealthy elderly people. The bonds would help reduce the burden of repayment on future generations because they are interest-free and would attract demand as an effective way for the elderly to offset inheritance taxes, she said.

An “education promotion tax” could then be introduced to signal the government’s intention to fully support the nation’s children, she said.

Noda has expressed opposition to raising social insurance premiums to cover education, a proposal put forward by Shinjiro Koizumi and other young members of the party.

“To drastically change education and child care policies will require about ¥10 trillion, and I don’t think the proposal will be able to raise that much,” Noda said.

Noda said she has no intention of creating another LDP faction to win the 20 recommendations from fellow party members needed to run for president but said she is flexible about attracting support from across the party. She said her current supporters include those who backed her when she attempted to run in the 2015 leadership election.