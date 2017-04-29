Abe and May agree to preserve free trade and unite on North Korea

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his British counterpart Theresa May have agreed to preserve free trade, while stepping up cooperation to pressure North Korea on its nuclear and missile programs.

At a meeting in London on Friday, they also agreed to work together to have a successful Group of Seven summit, set to be held in Italy next month.

“With a protectionist movement becoming prominent in the world, Japan and Britain must hoist the flag of free trade high in step with the United States,” Abe said at a joint news conference with May. “It is important to the global economy that Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union take place in a smooth manner.”

Abe appealed to May to minimize the effects of the withdrawl on Japanese companies doing business in the region, Japanese officials said.

The leaders also agreed to keep in close contact with a goal of striking a broad free trade deal between Japan and the European Union, they said.

Considering China’s maritime assertiveness, Abe and May agreed on the need for freedom of navigation to ensure that the Indian and Pacific oceans remain free and open, the officials said.

They also agreed to promote bilateral security cooperation, including conducting joint training by the Self-Defense Forces and the British military, as well as countering terrorism, they said.

Abe said North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, along with tensions in the East and South China seas, pose threats to the international order, adding that Japan and Britain will work hand-in-hand on such issues.

Abe, who the previous day met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, last visited Britain in May last year. On that occasion, Abe met with May’s predecessor David Cameron ahead of the referendum in which Britons chose to leave the European Union.