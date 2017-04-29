Former Yahoo Japan chief Inoue dies in California traffic accident

Former Yahoo Japan Corp. President Masahiro Inoue died in a traffic accident in California on Tuesday, it was learned Saturday. He was 60.

A Tokyo native, Inoue was Yahoo Japan’s president for 16 years after taking the reins of the Internet search company from SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in July 1996.

Inoue joined the predecessor of the SoftBank Group in 1992 and was appointed manager of the secretariat office under Son in 1994. He became a member of Yahoo Japan’s board when the company was established in January 1996 as a joint venture between SoftBank and Yahoo Inc. of the United States.