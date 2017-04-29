Cost-cutting keeps Tepco in black but nuclear redress taking toll

Tokyo Electric said Friday that it stayed in the black in fiscal 2016 for the fourth consecutive year thanks to cost-cutting efforts after the 2011 triple core meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

But the beleaguered utility, which is effectively under state control, said group pretax profit sank 30.2 percent to ¥227.62 billion in the year ended March 31, partly because electricity prices dropped in line with the decline in crude oil prices.

Consolidated net profit was ¥132.81 billion, down 5.7 percent, after an extraordinary loss of ¥392 billion was booked to account for compensation payments triggered by the Fukushima disaster. Sales fell 11.7 percent to ¥5.36 trillion.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., better known as Tepco, did not release an earnings outlook for the current year, saying it could not make any predictions because it is in the process of crafting a new turnaround plan.

Tepco President Naomi Hirose said the utility has managed to stay profitable without reactivating its giant Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, but noted that using nuclear power is still important to get back on track.

“We must earn at least ¥500 billion” annually to pay compensation and for costs to scrap the disaster-hit Fukushima reactors, he said at a news conference.

“Otherwise we won’t be able to fulfill our responsibility over Fukushima. But we still have to generate profits . . . and we’re placing expectations on Kashiwazaki-Kariwa for that,” he added.

Tepco is trying to revive itself after it was nationalized in exchange for a ¥1 trillion capital injection in 2012. But compensation and cleanup costs are ballooning, with the government’s latest estimate at ¥22 trillion — twice what was initially expected.

The new so-called special business plan will be the third major revision since the first plan was formulated in 2011.

Kansai Electric Power Co., meanwhile, reported a group net profit of ¥140.79 billion in fiscal 2016, almost unchanged from the previous year, marking a surplus for the second consecutive year.

Kepco’s group sales fell 7.2 percent to ¥3.01 trillion partly due to a decline caused by competition from new entrants in the retail electricity market, which was finally liberalized in April 2016.

The reform brought an end to the decades-long regional monopolies run by 10 major utilities, allowing households to choose their own power companies.

The Osaka-based utility’s electricity sales volume in fiscal 2016 dropped 4.7 percent to 121.5 billion kilowatt-hours, causing it to fall behind Nagoya-based Chubu Electric Power Co. for the first time and end up in third place.

Tokyo Energy Partner Inc., Tepco’s retail arm, is in first place.