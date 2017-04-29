North Korea fails in latest test of ballistic missile

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile Saturday in a launch that was believed to have failed just after liftoff, the United States military said, just hours after the top U.S. diplomat called on other nations to cut diplomatic and economic ties with Pyongyang.

U.S. Pacific Command said it detected the launch early Saturday from an area near the Pukchang airfield northeast of the North Korean capital.

The missile did not leave North Korean territory, it added.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga held an emergency news conference, expressing Tokyo’s understanding that the missile landed in the “inland of North Korea.”

He said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is on a trip to the United Kingdom, instructed the government to make the utmost efforts to collect the latest intelligence, ensure Japan’s maritime and air safety and prepare for any possible contingency.

“If indeed a ballistic missile has been fired, it is a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and we absolutely do not tolerate repeated provocations by the North,” Suga said, adding that Tokyo had already lodged a “strong” protest with Pyongyang.

North Korea is banned by multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions from conducting nuclear and missile tests, and is already subject to international sanctions.

In a terse, two-sentence statement, the White House said President Donald Trump was aware of the test and had been briefed.

Taking to Twitter, Trump blasted Pyongyang over the launch, playing up China’s role in pressuring the North over its nuclear and missile programs.

“North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!”

Trump has repeatedly said that China is key to solving the nuclear crisis.

South Korea’s military also confirmed the test-firing, with the Yonhap news agency reporting that the missile appeared to have blown up “a few seconds into flight.”

The South’s military said it was analyzing additional information, adding that it was keeping a close eye on the possibility of additional provocations from the North, Yonhap reported.

Earlier media reports, citing U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said the missile was likely a medium-range KN-17 ballistic missile. Those officials said pieces of the missile had fallen into the Sea of Japan. It was not immediately clear why these reports differed from the statement by Pacific Command that the test had failed inland.

The launch came as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned the United Nations that failure to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs would push Northeast Asia closer to conflict.

“With each successive detonation and missile test, North Korea pushes Northeast Asia and the world closer to instability and broader conflict,” Tillerson said. “The threat of a North Korean nuclear attack on Seoul, or Tokyo, is real.

“And it is likely only a matter of time before North Korea develops the capability to strike the U.S. mainland,” he told a meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

Tillerson proposed three ways of pressuring North Korea: U.N. member states should “fully implement” existing sanctions against Pyongyang, downgrade or suspend diplomatic ties with the country and increase its financial isolation with new and tougher sanctions.

In an interview Thursday, Trump said that a “major, major conflict” with North Korea was possible over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have hit a fever pitch as North Korea marked two key anniversaries.

In a show of force, fighter jets from the Air Self-Defense Force linked up with aircraft from the USS Carl carrier strike group for joint drills Friday in waters east of Okinawa as the U.S. vessel steamed toward the Sea of Japan.

Once there, the aircraft carrier group will join the USS Michigan, a nuclear submarine that docked in South Korea on Tuesday. South Korea’s navy has said it will hold drills with the U.S. strike group.