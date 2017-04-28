Ex-security guard pepper-sprays autistic man eating free cookies in Minnesota store

A former security guard faces charges after allegedly pepper-spraying an autistic man who was eating free cookies at a Minnesota grocery store.

Timothy Knutsen of St. Paul is charged with two misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct for the March incident at a Cub Foods in Roseville.

An incident report cited by The St. Paul Pioneer Press says 53-year-old Knutsen was shopping when he saw a 20-year-old man eating “a doughnut or a cookie” from the bakery and tried to alert employees.

The complaint says Knutsen later followed the man, who is classified as a vulnerable adult, and sprayed him in the face with Mace.

Knutsen told police he didn’t see the free cookies sign and sprayed the man accidentally.

Knutsen was a training director for American Security. Both the company and Cub Foods said he didn’t work for the grocery chain. American Security says Knutsen is no longer an employee.