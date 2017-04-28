LDP’s Kochi Kai faction turns 60 with Abe still angling to remain on top

Kochi Kai, a once-powerful faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, marks the 60th anniversary of its establishment this year, just as LDP President and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is eyeing a new tenure that would make him the country’s longest-serving post-war leader.

At a party celebrating the liberal faction’s milestone at a Tokyo hotel earlier this month, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, its current leader, said: “The post-Abe era will come sooner or later. We should consider how we as Kochi Kai will move forward at the time.

“Some people cynically call Kochi Kai a kuge (court aristocracy) group that is weak in times of political turmoil,” Kishida said in a speech. “I hope our group will develop the ability to tackle political turmoil.”

Kishida is considered a possible candidate to succeed Abe as prime minister. Having expressed his loyalty to the Abe administration, he is said to be hoping the prime minister will eventually name him as successor.

Invited to the party, Abe said, “I hope you will wait a little bit more and continue to support the Abe administration,” drawing laughter from the audience.

Before becoming prime minister, Abe belonged to the largest faction in the LDP, currently led by General Council Chairman Hiroyuki Hosoda, and is widely expected to seek another term as president in the next party leadership election, slated for autumn 2018.

Kochi Kai was launched in 1957 by then-Prime Minister Hayato Ikeda. To date, four of its members have become prime minister. The most recent, Kiichi Miyazawa, stepped down in 1993, and since then no one from the once-powerful faction has been able to climb to the top spot of the LDP power structure.

Currently, the Kishida-led group is about 46 lawmakers strong, making it the third-largest LDP faction.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso heads a faction that originated in the Kochi Kai and has 44 lawmakers. This group is at the center of moves to form a “greater Kochi Kai.”

Similar ideas on creating a greater Kochi Kai have been floated but failed to gain traction.

Aso appears to be signaling his group’s receptiveness to reunite with the Kishida group. But Kishida made no mention of the initiative during the party.

“I will work hard so we can compete and collaborate with other factions,” is all Kishida would say.

Aso advocates “regime change” in the LDP, calling for the creation of a faction that can replace the Hosoda-led group. Aso’s group is working to extend its clout within the ruling party.

When the LDP returned to power following the December 2012 House of Representatives election, the Aso group had close to 30 lawmakers. After aggressive recruiting, five lawmakers joined the faction in February this year, including former Economic Revitalization Minister Akira Amari.

“Politics will become more stable if major policy-oriented groups compete within the LDP,” Aso said at a party held by his group earlier this month. Attending the event, Kishida said, “We will make efforts, competing and collaborating also with the Aso group.”

Aso, a former prime minister who is now 76, is believed to have no desire to return to power. Concerns within his faction about a post-Aso era have drawn members to the greater Kochi Kai initiative.

Still, Aso will almost certainly back Abe’s expected bid to maintain the LDP presidency and thus prime ministership. This stance is likely to pose a problem as some in the Kishida group want their leader to challenge Abe.

Many in the Kishida faction are reluctant to accept the greater Kochi Kai pitch without an endorsement of Kishida as the merged group’s candidate for the LDP presidency.

Given the situation, Aso may try to combine his faction first with smaller groups led by Akiko Santo, former vice president of the House of Councilors, and Sadakazu Tanigaki, a former secretary-general of the LDP. The Tanigaki group was also a part of the original Kochi Kai.

Aso plans to hold a meeting with Santo in May. In early April, he sent a letter to Tanigaki that touched upon a possible merger.

However, Tanigaki responded to the letter negatively, saying he does not know the current internal situation of the LDP well, according to his aides.

At a fundraising party for the Santo group Thursday night, LDP Vice President Masahiko Komura, former head of the faction, suggested the possibility of accepting the Aso group’s plans. “There may be a major development after the current Diet session ends,” Komura said. The end of the session is set for June.

Elsewhere in the ruling party, former regional revitalization minister Shigeru Ishiba, who battled Abe in the 2012 LDP leadership race, is watching the politics around Kochi Kai from the sidelines.

“Any (membership) number-focused approach without policy discussions is disappointing,” Ishiba said.