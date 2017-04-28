Isle row breakthrough eludes Putin-Abe talks but Moscow offers to fly kin to visit graves; project teams readied

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday discussed joint economic projects on disputed islands that could pave the way for the countries to finally sign a peace treaty ending World War II.

Japan and Russia both claim four islands north of Hokkaido that came under Russian control at the end of the war. Thursday’s meeting in Moscow was the third between the leaders in the past seven months; Putin made a state visit to Japan in December and Abe met Putin in Russia’s Far East in September.

The recent meetings are widely regarded as a sign that both Moscow and Tokyo are eager to settle the dispute over the islands and sign a peace treaty that the Soviet Union and Japan never managed to negotiate.

Putin and Abe told reporters after the talks at the Kremlin that a group of Japanese officials and businessmen would travel to the islands next month to examine opportunities for Japanese investment.

Abe told reporters that he read out to Putin during his visit in December letters from Japanese people who grew up in the isles and wanted to visit the graves of their loved ones. Putin said he would send a plane to Japan to take those who want to visit the graves, a move that he said he hopes “will contribute to creating an atmosphere of trust and understanding between our nations.”

Neither Putin nor Abe, however, indicated any progress on the talks to sign the peace treaty.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters earlier Thursday that “the territorial dispute needs to be settled somehow in a way that it will be suitable both for Moscow and Tokyo,” but added that Russia and Japan would be working to boost economic cooperation no matter when the treaty is signed.

The countries also discussed joint development of fisheries, tourism and other areas that might help bridge the gap.

In Tokyo, Japanese officials also expected Abe to discuss North Korea with Putin. At recent talks, Japan, the United States, South Korea and Australia agreed that China and Russia are crucial in pressuring North Korea to end its nuclear and missile programs.

Putin told reporters that he and Abe are urging all parties involved in the Korea crisis to show restraint but did not elaborate. Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, told Russian news agencies at the end of the talks that Putin and Abe did not discuss what could be done to get North Korea to drop its nuclear program.

Both Putin and Abe on Thursday called on North Korea and other countries to avoid behavior or rhetoric that could increase tensions around Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow after holding talks, Putin and Abe said they had agreed to cooperate closely to try to help defuse tensions around the secretive Asian state and that both wanted to see a resumption of six-party international talks with North Korea.

“In my opinion, and in the opinion of the prime minister, the situation on the Korean Peninsula has unfortunately got a lot worse,” said Putin.

“We call on all governments involved in regional matters to refrain from using belligerent rhetoric and to strive for peaceful constructive dialogue.”

North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threat is a major security challenge confronting U.S. President Donald Trump, who has vowed to prevent North Korea from being able to hit the United States with a nuclear missile, a capability experts say Pyongyang could have some time after 2020.

Abe told the same news conference that he wanted Pyongyang to refrain from taking any actions that could be perceived as provocative by other countries.

Abe’s visit to Moscow on Thursday was the latest step in a major push by the two leaders to make headway on the isle dispute, but there has been no major breakthrough despite Putin making his first visit to Japan in 11 years for a summit last December.

In a small sign of progress on Thursday Putin said “Russia will provide direct air flights to take former Japanese residents of the islands with the aim of visiting graves of ancestors.”

Abe welcomed the move and said “for the first time in history it has been decided to allow former residents to visit the graves of their relatives by plane,” according to a Russian translation.

Japanese former inhabitants of islands have been allowed to make periodic visits to the islands in the past but this step is expected to simplify their trips.

As they have sought to resolve the thorny territorial dispute Moscow and Tokyo have also looked to boost trade and economic ties hit by Japan joining sanctions on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.

Abe has looked to eke out concessions by dangling the prospect of major Japanese investment in front of Moscow, which has faced a tough economic crisis.

Putin said that two sides were working on 80 “priority projects” ranging from infrastructure to agriculture, and that economic ties were already improving.

“It is gratifying that after a certain fall the situation has begun to improve in the sphere of economic cooperation,” Putin said.

“From January to February this year, a growth in bilateral trade was seen.”