IAEA inspectors ready to return to North Korea if situation warrants it: Amano

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano said Thursday that nuclear inspectors from the Geneva-based agency are ready to go back to North Korea at any time if there are political developments that warrant it.

“Our inspectors are ready to return to North Korea at short notice if political developments make this possible,” Amano said in a speech at the Geneva Center for Security Policy, a local think tank.

The IAEA has not had direct access to nuclear facilities in North Korea since its inspectors involved in monitoring them were expelled in April 2009.

Amano reiterated his concern about Pyongyang’s nuclear program, saying, “All the indications suggest that North Korea is making progress with its nuclear program.”