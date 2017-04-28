Abe and May hold talks on Brexit, G-7, security concerns in Asia

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with his British counterpart Theresa May on Friday in London to discuss Britain’s exit from the European Union and security issues of importance to both countries.

After their one-on-one meeting, Abe and May attended a luncheon and held further talks in the presence of other officials at Chequers, the British prime minister’s country residence.

According to Japanese officials, Abe was expected to ask May to ensure the so-called Brexit process will be transparent and predictable to minimize the effects on Japanese firms doing business in the EU.

The leaders were also expected to confirm the importance of maintaining unity in Europe.

The meeting comes ahead of the May 7 runoff vote in France’s presidential election, which will pit pro-Europe former economy minister Emmanuel Macron against euroskeptic Marine Le Pen.

Amid the heightened tensions linked to North Korea, Abe was expected to stress to May the severity of the security environment in the Asia-Pacific and seek her close cooperation in addressing it, the officials said.

They were also likely to affirm cooperation on holding a successful Group of Seven summit in Taormina, Italy, next month, the officials said. It will be May’s first G-7 summit. Abe hosted the top gathering of industrialized nations in Japan last year.

Abe arrived in London after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where they discussed launching joint economic projects on four disputed islands that could finally pave the way for a bilateral peace treaty to formally end World War II.