Mount Sakurajima had its first major eruption in nine months on Friday, sending a plume of ash high over Kagoshima Prefecture, the Meteorological Agency said.

The eruption began in the 1,117-meter volcano’s Showa crater at 11:01 a.m., ejecting smoke and debris about 3.2 km into the sky, the agency said, adding that more eruptions could be in store.

Mount Sakurajima’s last major eruption occurred on July 26 last year.