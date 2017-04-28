Japan presses South Korea to block statue plan honoring forced laborers

Japan is urging South Korea to “deal appropriately” with a civic group’s plan to erect a statue near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to commemorate those who performed forced labor during the war, the government’s top spokesman said Friday.

“Moves such as this have a completely undesirable effect on Japan-South Korea relations and are highly problematic in light of the terms of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

He said Japan made the appeal through diplomatic channels.

The statue would be erected near an existing one commemorating the “comfort women,” Japan’s euphemism for the girls and women who were forced into Japan’s military brothels before and during the war. That statue and similar ones in other cities worldwide continue to strain bilateral relations.

The group, composed of descendents of forced laborers, is aiming to put up the roughly 2-meter statue on National Liberation Day on Aug. 15, the day on which both North and South Korea commemorate the end of Japanese colonial rule, according to diplomatic sources.

In response to the group’s assertion that the Japanese government has yet to apologize or pay compensation for the laborers’ exploitation, Suga stated that the issue and all other asset-related claims between Japan and South Korea were fully and finally resolved under a 1965 bilateral accord.

The comfort women statue was installed in front of the Japanese Embassy in 2011.

When Japan and South Korea signed a landmark agreement to resolve the comfort women once and for all on December 2015, South Korea said it would “work to appropriately resolve” the issue of the statue placed in front of the embassy.

For Tokyo, that would mean removing it. But the statue is still there.

Another comfort women statue entered the fray at the end of last year in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan, shortly after Japan’s defense minister, Tomomi Inada, paid a visit to contentious Yasukuni Shrine right after returning from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s historic visit to the sensitive USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Japan recalled its ambassador to South Korea for nearly four months in protest, but returned him to Seoul early this month in light of the impending South Korean presidential election.