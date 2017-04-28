Six ex-Olympus execs ordered to pay ¥59 billion in damages over ‘tobashi’ loan scandal

Tokyo District Court has ordered six former executives of Olympus Corp. to pay ¥59 billion in damages to the optical and electronic devices maker for damaged caused by accounting fraud and illegal dividend payments.

The executives named Thursday in the damages lawsuit filed by Olympus and individual shareholders include former President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, 76, former auditor Hideo Yamada, 72, and former Vice President Hisashi Mori, 59.

Three other executives are subject to the order but one has already died. The lawsuit named 16 execs in all.

The three above were convicted of violating the financial instruments and exchange act for a massive accounting fraud dating back to the bubble years.

According to Thursday’s ruling, Olympus began concealing huge latent losses from investments sometime around 1995, after the bubble had imploded, by transferring them to an offshore fund in a practice called tobashi.

The off-the-book losses, which exceeded ¥100 billion, were later cleaned off through a business acquisition scheme that was eventually brought to light in October 2011 by its first foreign president and CEO, Michael C. Woodford, who was fired shortly after blowing the whistle and intimidated into leaving Japan.