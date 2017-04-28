Tokyo stocks fall further on position-adjustment selling

Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, weighed down by selling to adjust positions ahead of Japan’s Golden Week holiday period.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 55.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at 19,196.74. On Thursday, the key market gauge shed 37.56 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 4.87 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,531.80, after losing 0.74 point the previous day.

Stocks came under position-adjustment selling prior to a holiday-shortened week. Next week, the market will open only on Monday and Tuesday.

But the market’s downside was limited thanks to a rebound in U.S. equities on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index hitting another record closing high, brokers said.

Investors found it difficult to step up purchases of Japanese stocks “amid a dearth of trading incentives,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

“Selling to lock in profits outpaced buying” following the recent surges in Tokyo stocks, Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co., said, also pointing to an absence of market players who “dared to buy (actively) ahead of the holiday period.”

Although a halt to the yen’s weakening against the dollar dampened investor sentiment, the market displayed some resilience, supported by hopes for exchange-traded fund buying by the Bank of Japan, Miura added.

Tokyo stocks showed directionless movements as some earnings results and estimates released by major Japanese and U.S. companies recently “were strong, while others were weak,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,236 to 697 in the TSE’s first section, while 83 issues were unchanged.

Volume slightly grew to 1.99 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.97 billion shares.

Semiconductor-related Advantest met with heavy selling on a weaker-than-expected operating profit estimate for the current business year to March 2018.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, brokerage firm Nomura and insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine were downbeat after their U.S. peers lost ground in New York Thursday.

Other major losers included drug maker Astellas and automaker Toyota.

By contrast, electronic parts maker Ibiden jumped 10.11 percent, with buying prompted by a stronger-than-expected operating profit forecast for the year to March 2018.

Also on the plus side were game maker Nintendo and mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average fell 90 points to 19,200.