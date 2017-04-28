Data shows job availability at best level in over 26 years, but consumption tepid in March

Job availability in March improved to a level last seen more than 26 years ago, government data showed Friday, with companies hunting for workers in a tight labor market.

The ratio of job offers to job seekers stood at 1.45 in March, the highest since November 1990 during the time of the asset-inflated bubble economy. The figure, which improved from 1.43 in February, means that 145 positions were available for every 100 job seekers, according to the data of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The jobless rate was unchanged at 2.8 percent in March after falling below the 3 percent mark in February, while household spending, a key indicator of private consumption, dropped 1.3 percent from a year ago to ¥297,942, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The latest batch of data comes as the economy continues to recover, albeit at a moderate pace. A tight labor market tends to lead to increased wages, but economists have said Japan still faces the challenges of creating what Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has described as a “virtuous” cycle of robust wage growth and consumption.

The unemployment rate for men fell 0.2 point to 2.8 percent, slipping below 3 percent for the first time since May 1995, while that for women stayed flat at 2.7 percent, according to the internal affairs ministry.

“The data confirmed that the situation hasn’t changed that companies are finding it difficult to find workers,” said Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Maruyama said it is “unique” to Japan that a tight labor market does not necessarily translate into wage growth, a key factor in boosting private consumption. “We may need some shocks to change this.”

Marking the first drop in five months, the income of salaried households with two or more people was down 1.4 percent from a year earlier to ¥445,607.

Consumers here remain reluctant to step up spending amid uncertainty about future growth, with rising prices of perishables hurting sentiment in recent months.

Expenditures on medical services, education and furniture fell in the reporting month while consumers increased spending on transport and communication services as well as clothes.

The government has been promoting labor reforms to cut long overtime work hours and ensure there is no discrimination between regular and nonregular workers.

Friday’s jobs report showed the manufacturing sector added jobs when compared with a year ago, while the medical and nursing care sector, which has faced labor shortages amid the graying of society, registered a decline.

The number of unemployed people dropped a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent, or 60,000, to 1.84 million. Japan had 64.96 million workers, up 0.2 percent.