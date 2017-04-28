Restructuring sees Sharp post its first operating profit in three years in 2016

Sharp Corp. said Friday it posted its first operating profit in three years in the business year that ended March 31, helped by restructuring efforts under Taiwanese parent Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

The electronics maker logged a group operating profit of almost ¥62.5 billion, a turnaround from a ¥161.9 billion loss in fiscal 2015.

But the company remained in the red on a net basis for the third consecutive year, with a group net loss of ¥24.88 billion, compared with ¥255.97 billion a year earlier. Sales fell 16.7 percent to ¥2.05 trillion.

Sharp, headquartered in Osaka Prefecture, said it will release its earnings outlook for the current business year ending March 2018 on May 26, when it will outline its medium-term management plan for the three years from fiscal 2017.

“As we are still halfway through a recovery, we will continue to make efforts to restore trust,” Vice President Katsuaki Nomura told a news conference in Tokyo.

Hon Hai, also known by its trade name Foxconn, completed its takeover of Sharp last August with an investment of ¥388.8 billion.

The first foreign acquisition of a major Japanese electronics firm marked a watershed for Japan’s once-mighty home electronics sector, which nurtured global brands including Sony and Panasonic but has struggled in the face of foreign competition.

Apart from streamlining efforts, including consolidating factories, Sharp seeks to expand its business in an aggressive manner, re-entering the European television market and planning a massive U.S. investment to build a liquid crystal display plant.

It is also considering investing in struggling Toshiba Corp.’s memory chip business jointly with Hon Hai, a company executive said earlier. The Taiwanese company reportedly offered the highest bid of nearly ¥3 trillion for Toshiba Memory Corp. in the first round of bidding last month.

“Sharp is gradually recovering as the positive impact of Hon Hai restructuring is materializing,” Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, said before the results.

“Sharp’s survival simply depends on whether it can release hit products.”

Over the past decade Sharp bet almost everything on liquid crystal displays (LCDs), boasting the most advanced technology in the world.

But that turned into a weakness when the market became more competitive after the 2008 global financial crisis and lower-cost rivals dug into its profits.

While the firm still produces cutting-edge LCD screens, it has lacked the huge research and development funds necessary to keep ahead of the competition.

On the back of improved earnings, Sharp aims to return to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s First Section. It was demoted to the Second Section last year.