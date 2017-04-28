ANA posts record profit in 2016, but JAL sees profits fall

ANA Holdings Inc. reported Friday a record group net profit in fiscal 2016 on lower fuel costs and cost-cutting efforts, while the nation’s other major carrier, Japan Airlines Co., saw its profit fall.

In the business year ended March 31, ANA, the parent of All Nippon Airways Co., said its consolidated net profit grew 26.4 percent from the preceding year to ¥98.83 billion.

The company’s group operating profit rose 6.7 percent to ¥145.5 billion, also a record high, although its sales fell 1.4 percent to ¥1.7 trillion on lower surcharge revenue and a firmer yen. That dented its overseas revenue in yen terms.

ANA carried just over 9.1 million passengers on its international flights, up 11.6 percent from the previous year due to brisk business on flights to and from Japan as well as solid demand from passengers flying to the United States from Asia through Japan.

Meanwhile, JAL saw a 5.9 percent year-on-year fall in its group net profit to ¥164.1 billion as its international passenger flight revenue declined due to a drop in fuel surcharge revenue and the yen’s appreciation.

The company’s operating profit sagged 18.6 percent to ¥170.3 billion on sales of almost ¥1.3 trillion, down 3.6 percent from the previous year.

JAL had 8.4 million passengers on its international flights in the reporting business year, down 0.8 percent from fiscal 2015.

Domestic passenger revenue for ANA fell 1.1 percent to ¥678.3 billion and that for JAL declined 0.5 percent to ¥498.6 billion, due partly to powerful earthquakes that hit Kumamoto Prefecture in April last year, which sapped demand for flights to Kumamoto and surrounding areas of Kyushu.

For fiscal 2017 ending next March, ANA projects a group net profit of ¥125 billion, up 26.5 percent, and operating profit of ¥150 billion, up 3.1 percent, on sales of just over ¥1.9 trillion, up 8.2 percent.

JAL’s consolidated net profit is estimated at ¥100 billion, down 39.1 percent, and operating profit at ¥142 billion, down 16.6 percent. Sales are expected to rise 3.9 percent to ¥1.34 trillion.