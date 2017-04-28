Tillerson: China warned Pyongyang of sanctions after any nuclear test and Kim ‘not crazy’
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is briefed by U.S. Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea (not pictured), as a North Korean soldier takes a photograph through a window at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, March 17. | KOREA POOL / YONHAP / VIA REUTERS

WASHINGTON – China has told the United States that it warned Pyongyang it would impose “sanctions actions on their own” against North Korea should it carry out another nuclear test, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday.

Tillerson, speaking on Fox News, also said U.S. intelligence reports suggest that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was “not crazy,” indicating he might be a rational actor who could be negotiated with as the international community seeks to rein in Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

Tillerson’s comments suggest that efforts by President Donald Trump, who held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month, may have yielded China’s toughest threat yet to take action against its defiant neighbor and ally, North Korea.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is briefed by U.S. Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea (not pictured), as a North Korean soldier takes a photograph through a window at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, March 17.

