LDP exec blames media for minister’s resignation over gaffe

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, criticized the media on Wednesday, apparently in reference to reports of the recent resignation of postdisaster reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura over a gaffe.

“Media organizations record everything, and after one slip of the tongue they call for you to be fired,” Nikai said during a speech at a Tokyo hotel.

Nikai was referring to media coverage of a remark made by Imamura on Tuesday in relation to the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which mainly affected the Tohoku region.

In a speech during a party held by the LDP faction led by Nikai, Imamura said: “It was good that (the disaster) occurred in Tohoku. There would have been massive damage if it had happened near the Tokyo metropolitan area.”

Taking responsibility for the blunder, Imamura stepped down as reconstruction minister on Wednesday.

Opposition parties expressed displeasure over Nikai’s remarks. “His intention is to only allow news reports that are favorable” to the government and the ruling camp, said Jun Azumi, deputy president of the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, at a press conference. “That is problematic,” he added.

“Such a remark goes against the freedom of the press and the media,” said Keiji Kokuta, Diet affairs chief of the Japanese Communist Party, at a separate press briefing.