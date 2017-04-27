Japan urges China to impose oil embargo on North Korea as sides push for diplomatic solution

Senior Japanese and Chinese diplomats agreed Wednesday to use political and diplomatic means to resolve a standoff over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

At a meeting in Tokyo, Kenji Kanasugi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and Wu Dawei, China’s special representative for Korean Peninsula affairs, also agreed to work together to denuclearize the peninsula.

The two sides shared the view that military clashes on the peninsula must be avoided, Wu told reporters after the meeting.

There are some points in common between China’s stance on North Korea and that of Japan and the United States, Wu said.

Kanasugi called on the Chinese to impose an oil embargo on North Korea to increase pressure on Pyongyang.

Kanasugi and Wu are the two countries’ chief negotiators in six-party talks on North Korea’s nuclear program.

The meeting between the two diplomats followed a three-way gathering of Kanasugi and his counterparts from the United States and South Korea in Tokyo on Tuesday.

In a separate meeting with Wu on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida urged China to play a greater role in restraining North Korea.

Kishida told Wu that it is important to show a determined stance in order to prevent further provocations by North Korea.

Wu also met with Natsuo Yamaguchi, chief of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Shotaro Yachi, head of the secretariat of the country’s National Security Council.