Panel drafts inconclusive report on Tsukiji market relocation

A project team of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government released a draft report on Wednesday that stopped short of backing either the relocation of the Tsukiji wholesale fish and food market in Chuo Ward in the capital to the Toyosu site in neighboring Koto Ward or the continued use of the current aging structure following renovations.

“We won’t discuss where the market should end up,” Toshiro Kojima, chair of the panel, told reporters after its eighth meeting. “We’ll continue work to examine challenges of both options,” he said.

The team is expected to discuss a final draft of the report at its next meeting in late May, with the aim of finalizing the report within that month.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is slated to make a decision on whether to go ahead with the planned market relocation, partly based on the panel’s report and a report by another panel that is studying measures against soil contamination.

The Tsukiji market was originally slated to be relocated to the Toyosu site last November. But Koike in August decided to postpone the move following the revelation that a soil pollution control measure proposed by a panel of experts was not carried out at key facilities at the Toyosu site, which previously hosted a gas plant.

The project team’s draft report includes an option of renovating the Tsukiji market over seven years at a cost of ¥73.4 billion while allowing the landmark wholesale fish and food market to continue operating during the revamp.

Meanwhile, the draft points out that the planned Toyosu market would involve huge maintenance costs, worth some ¥600 billion. The relocation project has already cost ¥588.4 billion.

Profits from the sale of the Toyosu site are estimated at ¥190 billion to ¥437 billion, while the sale of the Tsukiji site would bring in ¥230 billion to ¥438.6 billion. Costs for measures that may be taken to cope with possible soil contamination in the future are not included in the estimates.