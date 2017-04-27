Japan stays at 72nd on world press freedom list but is last in G-7

Japan was ranked 72nd on the 2017 world press freedom list, same as the previous year’s place but worsening to the last among the Group of Seven industrialized nations as Italy to 52nd, according to the 180-nation ranking released by Reporters Without Borders on Wednesday.

The Paris-based watchdog warned that media freedom in the world is in danger, particularly in leading democratic countries, as the United States fell two places to 43rd and Britain also slipped two to 40th. The worsening situation reflects the governments’ “obsession with surveillance and violations of the right to the confidentiality of sources.”

The watchdog pointed out media freedom in Japan has been declining ever since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took his post again in 2012.

“Growing self-censorship within the leading media groups and a system of ‘kisha clubs’ (reporters’ clubs) that discriminate against freelancers and foreign reporters, journalists have difficulty serving the public interest and fulfilling their role as democracy’s watchdogs,” it noted in its website.

The release followed much-criticized former disaster reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura’s threatening comments toward journalism earlier this month.

He yelled at a freelance journalist who asked about his comments during a news conference that voluntary evacuees from around the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant should bear “responsibility for their own decisions.”

Imamura resigned from his post Wednesday after he made another gaffe the previous day.

The group also criticized the Japanese government’s refusal to have any debate about a law protecting state secrets specially designated by the government itself, despite U.N. protests. Under the law, whistle-blowers, journalists and bloggers face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of publishing information obtained “illegally.”

In the ranking, the top four positions were occupied by Nordic countries, with Norway on the top of the list, followed by Finland, Sweden and Denmark.

The last ranking, 180th, was given to North Korea.