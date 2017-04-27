City in Miyagi loses appeal of tsunami death suit involving girl at Nobiru Elementary

A high court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that ordered the city of Higashimatsushima in Miyagi Prefecture to pay ¥26.5 million ($238,000) in damages to the family of a schoolgirl killed by the March 2011 tsunami.

The Sendai High Court recognized that city-run Nobiru Elementary School, to which the 9-year-old girl had evacuated, was partly to blame for her death. However, it rejected a similar claim by the family of an 86-year-old woman who died from tsunami at the same school, which was a designated evacuation site.

Ever since the mega-quake and tsunami of March 11, 2011, a slew of lawsuits have been filed against administrators of schools or companies. The latest ruling marks the first time a high court has held an administrator responsible for those killed by the disasters.

“The school had the responsibility to keep (the girl) under its protection,” the presiding Judge Masato Furukubo said, noting school policy stating that staff may only hand students over to registered personnel during emergencies.

The girl was engulfed by tsunami after a classmate’s parent instructed her to go home, even though her parents were away. The school allowed the classmate’s parent to take the girl to her home as an exception.

“The school principal breached the duty to continue protecting the girl,” Furukubo said.

During the trial, the plaintiffs claimed the school should not have let an unauthorized adult pick up their child and should have foreseen that the tsunami would engulf her home.

They also said that the school failed to monitor emergency information broadcast by radio, and that school authorities should have evacuated everyone to the second floor of the building rather than the gymnasium, where they actually gathered.

In a separate claim, an 86-year-old woman died along with a dozen others as a 3.5-meter tsunami swept into the school’s gymnasium, which was packed with close to 340 people seeking refuge. In this case, the court upheld a lower court ruling that rejected a demand for compensation from the woman’s family.

At the time, aftershocks were constantly striking and people couldn’t watch TV for information because of prolonged and widespread power outages.

Nobiru Elementary was about 1.3 km from the sea and was the city’s designated evacuation shelter. When the earthquake struck at 2:46 p.m., many of the students had already gone home. But the 9-year-old girl, having just come from an abacus lesson at a nearby facility, went to the school to seek safety.

Evacuees gradually filled up the gym, prompting the principal to move a portion of the crowd to an adjacent part of the school. At that moment, as they were preparing to move, the tsunami struck the building, resulting in at least 18 deaths.

The Sendai District Court in March 2016 ordered the city to pay damages to the girl’s family while rejecting claims from the families of two residents — including the 86-year-old woman — prompting a new round of appeals.

Similar lawsuits filed against administrators include the infamous case involving Okawa Elementary School in Miyagi, where 74 students were killed by tsunami.