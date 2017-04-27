Bank of Japan cuts inflation forecast, maintains stimulus

The Bank of Japan kept its stimulus policies unchanged while lowering its inflation forecast, underscoring that any exit from its unprecedented monetary easing remains far away.

The central bank will continue to use its two policy rates and asset purchases to spur prices higher, it said in a statement Thursday. The decision was expected by almost all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The BOJ made a small increase to its growth forecasts for this fiscal year and next.

While global demand is supporting exports and contributing to modest economic growth, four years of extraordinary monetary stimulus is generating only the smallest of increases in prices. BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said last week that the accommodative policy and asset purchases will continue for some time because inflation is “quite sluggish,” underscoring how far the BOJ lags behind its counterparts in the U.S. and Europe.

“The forecasts didn’t change much but reading between the lines of the statement you can see their rising confidence,” said Maiko Noguchi, senior economist at Daiwa Securities and a former central bank official. “The divergence between their price outlook and that of private economists continues, but it shouldn’t be a big problem for now because it’s been that way for a long time and few economists believe the BOJ’s projections.”

In its quarterly outlook report, the BOJ cut its inflation projection for the fiscal year that started this month to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent. The central bank continued to say it will hit the price target around the fiscal year starting next April, indicating its broad scenario hasn’t changed from three months ago.

While the BOJ’s goals are distant and Kuroda’s term as governor is due to end in April next year, the Federal Reserve is increasing interest rates and policymakers at the European Central Bank, who meet later Thursday, have been debating tapering their stimulus program.

Still, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect that the BOJ’s next step will be tightening, rather than further easing of its policy. This is because many expect consumer prices to pick up somewhat later this year, thanks to rising oil costs and the relatively weak yen.

The economy is turning toward a moderate “expansion,” the bank said. That was the first time they’ve used the word in this context in about nine years. Exports and industrial output are on an increasing trend, according to the BOJ. However, the bank’s statement also said that risks to both prices and economic activity were “skewed to the downside” and that momentum toward the 2 percent inflation target isn’t sufficiently firm yet.

“It doesn’t make sense that the BOJ upgraded its GDP outlook because domestic demand hasn’t recovered remarkably,” said Atsushi Takeda, an economist at Itochu Corp. in Tokyo, who expects the bank to keep policy unchanged for the time being.

Growing geopolitical risks surrounding North Korea, which could drag down financial market and economic developments ahead, may also force the central bank to continue implementing drastic easing measures, BOJ watchers said.

In its outlook report, the BOJ cited “geopolitical risks” as one of the downside risks to the economy, along with political confusion in Europe following Britain’s vote last year to leave the European Union.

During a news conference held later in the day, Kuroda said the bank will keep a close watch on geopolitical risks.

“The central bank will respond appropriately if geopolitical risks materialize and start affecting the economy and prices,” Kuroda said.

Asked about an exit strategy from the bank’s massive monetary stimulus, Kuroda said it is too early to discuss that.

“Discussing an exit strategy in detail at this time would bring turmoil to financial markets,” he said. The BOJ will communicate appropriately when it nears an exit, he added.