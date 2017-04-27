JTB to collaborate with Beams clothing store chain to promote regional products

JTB Japan Travel Corp. said Wednesday it has launched a new joint campaign called JTBeams with clothing store operator Beams Co., with the aim of promoting regional specialties.

The first phase of the campaign is focusing on the Kyushu region, with a website promoting the area having been launched. Goods from Amakusa in Kumamoto Prefecture are also on sale at a major Beams shop in Tokyo.

The campaign aims to bring together the varied expertise of JTB Japan Travel and Beams. The two companies hope to boost regional economies by promoting domestic tourism and selling regional products.

“We’d like to borrow Beam’s unique eye for style to create new domestic tours,” JTB Japan Travel President Yasuhisa Otani told a news conference.