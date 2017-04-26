Macron says Le Pen is promoting hate, would wreck France’s economy
PARIS – French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron accused his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, on Tuesday of promoting hatred and isolation with policies that he said would wreck the economy.

“Madame Le Pen is offering a project that would lead to isolation, the closing of borders, hatred of one another, economic disaster and the weakening of the working classes,” Macron told TF1’s evening news.

Macron, an independent centrist who faces Le Pen in the decisive runoff on May 7, said he would not change his manifesto to try and win over politicians from the two mainstream left and right parties. Their candidates were defeated in the first round of the election last Sunday.

French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement Emmanuel Macron (center) talks with doctors during his visit at the Raymond Poincare hospital in Garches outside Paris Tuesday. | PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

