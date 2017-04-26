For Japan and U.S., joint drills could signal the start of a new ‘normal’

For Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump, crisis could breed opportunity.

As the impasse with nuclear-armed North Korea reaches a critical juncture, the two allies have seen their security bonds grow ever closer, helping to bring long-held goals by both sides closer to fruition, experts say.

The two countries’ stronger ties have been on full display in recent weeks, as Washington works to deter Pyongyang from further atomic and missile tests — often with the aid of its longtime ally, Tokyo.

On Tuesday, Japan and the U.S. held a joint missile-defense drill in the Sea of Japan involving Aegis-equipped ships from both countries’ navies.

This came on the heels of a highly publicized two-day bilateral maritime exercise with the USS Carl Vinson-led aircraft carrier strike group and Maritime Self-Defense Force ships as they transited the Philippine Sea on Sunday and Monday.

On Wednesday, the two militaries had been scheduled to hold joint exercises in waters east of Okinawa as the Vinson steamed toward the Sea of Japan. Bad weather, however, forced their cancelation. The Defense Ministry said it was considering rescheduling the drills.

Joint drills in the Sea of Japan featuring an American aircraft carrier — once a rarity — could now become part of what observers are calling a new “normal.”

This shift has long been sought by Abe, as well as Washington.

Over the last two years, the prime minister and his ruling coalition have been largely successful in loosening strict constraints on Japan’s military imposed after its defeat in World War II.

But Abe is said to believe there is more to be done, including a review — and potentially a revision — of the pacifist Constitution.

“The North Korea crisis presents Japan, and Prime Minister Abe with an important opportunity to break out of those constraints, which are increasingly obsolete in a much more dangerous and challenging environment,” said Malcolm Davis, a senior defense analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

That environment has grown increasingly perilous as Pyongyang seeks to master not only the technology to mount a nuclear warhead on a long-range missile, but also the improved ability to hit Japan with its more reliable shorter-range weapons.

In one particularly worrisome development for Japan, the North conducted a near-simultaneous launch of four extended-range Scud missiles in March as a rehearsalfor striking U.S. military bases here.

Experts say this has prompted a firmer-than-ever response from Tokyo and Abe, who in March characterized the North’s growing capabilities as “a new level of threat.”

One aspect of this response has been beefed-up military cooperation.

“Japan … can make the case that these operations are within the self-defense context: Japan is not threatening another state — they are being threatened,” said Davis. “But the political implications of Japan’s moves in this crisis will be important.”

According to Davis, the joint exercises are also designed to send a message to the administration of Trump, who had alarmed Japan with vows to pull U.S. troops out of the country if it failed to cough up its fair share of cash for their basing. Trump later backed off these comments, but numerous recent trips by high-ranking U.S. officials — including the secretary of defense, secretary of state and vice president — have reinforced the view that Tokyo remains shaken by the experience.

“I think in doing these exercises the Japanese are sending signals,” Davis said. “Most clearly, they are sending a signal to the U.S. and the Trump administration that Japan is going to pull its weight in terms of being a strong and loyal ally to the U.S. — that may be designed to reinforce the U.S. commitment to Japan at a time of heightened danger.”

In turn, Washington could receive what it has long asked of Tokyo on the security front: the handling of a bigger share of the regional defense burden.

Davis said the exercises, aside from sending a message of deterrence to Pyongyang, also signal to Beijing that Tokyo “is adopting a more ‘normal’ defense posture and will not accept coercion from China, particularly as it may relate to the East China Sea,” where the two Asian giants are embroiled in a territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, which are known in China as the Diaoyus.

With this in mind, the joint drills over the last week are likely to become a more familiar sight.

“The message for China is that aggression or further assertiveness in the East China Sea … will be met by a joint force,” said Stephen Nagy, a senior associate professor of politics at the International Christian University in Tokyo.

“I expect more of these kind of exercises and expect them to expand to multinational” drills, he added.

Ultimately, the tense environment could also prove a boon for Abe. The prime minister has long battled public opposition to his push to shake off the strict rules that have limited the use of the Self-Defense Forces.

According to Nagy, careful and successful joint operations with the U.S. that abide by international law could play a key role in allaying the public’s distrust of Japanese military action and Abe’s policy of “proactive pacifism.”

These operations have “the crucial effect of educating the general public and those who are suspicious of Prime Minister Abe’s security initiatives,” Nagy said.