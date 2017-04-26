Disaster victims express outrage over reconstruction minister’s tactless remarks

Victims of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami have expressed anger at insensitive remarks made on Tuesday by reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura over the disaster.

“The remarks are outrageous,” said a 75-year-old man who has been evacuated to a temporary house in the city of Fukushima, from the Nagadoro district of Iitate in the prefecture.

“The minister is not paying attention to the feelings of affected people,” he added. The Nagadoro district has been designated as a no-entry zone since the disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station, which suffered damaged in the quake and tsunami that mainly hit the Tohoku region.

“It’s a matter of course that the minister will resign,” said a woman, 76, who has been living in temporary housing in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, after she was displaced from her home in Namie, which is close to the nuclear power plant.

Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures were hit hardest by the earthquake and tsunami.

“It was good that the disaster occurred in Tohoku,” Imamura said in a speech at a party in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon. “The disaster could have caused huge damage if it had happened near the Tokyo metropolitan area.”

Imamura decided later in the day to step down as reconstruction minister and submitted his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday.

Shiro Izawa, mayor of Futaba in Fukushima Prefecture, said Imamura did not understand the situation in areas hit by the disaster. An evacuation order has been issued for the entire town, which hosts part of the stricken nuclear plant.

Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori said, “Imamura’s remarks are extremely regrettable as they deeply hurt the feelings of people in the prefecture who are making efforts for reconstruction.”

Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai said, “The remarks rubbed people the wrong way and gave an impression that Imamura is disrespecting Tohoku.”

Tomoko Murakami, a 54-year-old who works part-time in Sendai, said: “The minister’s remarks made me think that the state sees the disaster as someone else’s problem although many people continue struggling to rebuild their lives. Imamura might have been able to make such remarks because he is not from Tohoku.”

The tsunami wrecked the home of Murakami’s mother.

Another woman, a 56-year-old living in a temporary house in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, reproached Imamura. “I wonder why this kind of person was appointed reconstruction minister,” she said, calling on the government to pay more attention to people still recovering from the disaster.