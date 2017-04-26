ASDF fighter jets, Carl Vinson aircraft link up over waters near Okinawa

Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets linked up with aircraft from the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group for joint drills Wednesday in waters east of Okinawa as the U.S. vessel steamed toward the Sea of Japan amid soaring tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Two ASDF F-15s based in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, and two U.S. Navy F/A-18s from the U.S. aircraft carrier took part in the drill, the ASDF said in a statement.

The Samidare and the Ashigara, Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers, as well as the Carl Vinson and several other U.S. Navy ships also participated in the drill, the statement added.

Joint U.S.-Japan drills in the Sea of Japan featuring American aircraft carriers are a rarity.

In a separate statement, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said the exercise was focused on “combined air training and information sharing to increase interoperability and communication among joint services.”

The unprecedented raft of joint drills were also held after a highly publicized two-day bilateral maritime exercise with the Carl Vinson-led carrier group and MSDF ships as they transited the Philippine Sea on Sunday and Monday.

“Both exercises demonstrate the flexibility of U.S. naval forces and Japan Self Defense forces to work together in a maritime environment in order to quickly respond to threats in the region,” the 7th Fleet said.

On Tuesday, the two allies also held a joint missile-defense drill in the Sea of Japan that involved Aegis-equipped ships from both countries’ navies.

The ramped-up activity came after North Korea and the U.S. flexed their military muscles Tuesday as Pyongyang marked the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army.

The North failed to conduct a nuclear weapon or major missile test, as had been expected. Instead, the reclusive nation’s armed forces carried out large-scale, live-fire drills in areas around the city of Wonsan on the country’s east coast, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said.

The drills, which involved 300-400 artillery pieces and were overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, were the “largest ever,” according to state-run media.

North Korea has kicked its weapons programs into overdrive over the last 16 months, conducting two nuclear blasts and a spate of new missile tests.

In one particularly worrisome development for Japan, the North conducted a near-simultaneous launch of four extended-range Scud missiles in March as a rehearsal for striking U.S. military bases in the country.

Experts who analyzed photographs of the drill told The Japan Times at the time that the hypothetical target of those test-launches appeared to be U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture — meant as a simulated nuclear attack on the base. The exercise showed the North’s first explicit intent to attack U.S. Forces in Japan, they said.

In the event of conflict on the Korean Peninsula, U.S. troops and equipment from Iwakuni would likely be among the first deployed.