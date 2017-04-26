Asahikawa iron factory blast leaves one dead, five injured

An explosion at an iron factory in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, on Tuesday morning killed the manager and left five people injured, police and firefighters said.

The 56-year-old manager, Akira Sato, died at a local hospital after suffering serious burns from the 8:30 a.m. blast at Hiyama Iron Works Co. Fifteen other workers were also taken to the hospital, with five men confirmed to have sustained injuries.

The explosion occurred near a furnace after melted steel may have inadvertently come into contact with the coolant water and triggered a vapor explosion, the police said.

All 16 workers were inside the factory at the time.

The blast shattered windows and left a hole in one of the factory walls, the police said. Nearby residents and workers evacuated the area after the accident.

The factory is located about 2 km from JR Asahikawa Station. Hokkaido Railway Co. said it suspended some train operations.

A 60-year-old man said he heard two loud noises and felt his building shake. “When I looked outside, black smoke was coming from the iron factory,” he said.

Hiyama Iron Works, launched in 1923, manufactures iron frames for construction, molds and industrial machinery.