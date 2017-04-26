One-of-a-kind gold Darth Vader sculpture goes on sale

A one-of-a-kind solid gold Darth Vader mask is going on sale for ¥154 million ($1.4 million).

Tanaka Kikinzoku Jewelry on Tuesday showcased the 15-kg (33-pound) sculpture, which has been commissioned to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of “Star Wars.”

The sculpture of science fiction’s most famous villain will be available for purchase on May 4 — a date known among fans as “Star Wars Day” because of its similarity to the phrase “May the Force be with you.”

It is displayed at the jeweler’s main store in Tokyo’s Ginza shopping district.

The jeweler will also offer a commemorative plaque featuring three small oval coins made of pure gold and a replica “Star Wars” poster from the film’s release 40 years ago. The plaque’s suggested sale price is ¥1.22 million ($11,000). Only 77 copies will be available.

The coins bear designs associated with the film series and the number “1977525” — May 25, 1977, the date of the first film’s release.

Tanaka Kikinzoku, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, has in the past created gold commemorative products including a Christmas tree, samurai helmets and soccer player Lionel Messi’s left foot.