Nikkei hits one-month high on Wall Street rise, weaker yen

The benchmark Nikkei average extended its winning streak to a fourth session and closed at a one-month high on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, supported by an overnight rise in U.S. equities and the yen’s weakening against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 210.10 points, or 1.1 percent, to end at 19,289.43, its highest finish since March 21. On Tuesday, the key market gauge climbed 203.45 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 18.20 points, or 1.2 percent, at 1,537.41, after gaining 16.02 points the previous day.

Buying outpaced selling following Tuesday’s advance of the U.S. stock market, where the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index closed above 6,000 for the first time.

The dollar’s rise above ¥111 also pushed up Tokyo stock prices, brokers said.

Investor sentiment was buoyed as geopolitical risks over North Korea receded somewhat after the reclusive country made no major provocations, such as a nuclear test, on the 85th anniversary Tuesday of its military’s founding, brokers said.

“Risk-on market sentiment has been spreading globally after (the first round of) the French presidential election” on Sunday, an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm said. Centrist Emmanuel Macron, known as a pro-European Union candidate, took the lead in the closely watched election.

But the market’s topside will likely be limited by selling to lock in profits if the Nikkei average exceeds the 19,400 line, the official warned.

The recent developments in France and North Korea were “the best-case scenario for the Tokyo market,” Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department said. Market sentiment “is improving step by step” after being hurt by geopolitical risks, he said.

“There was buying on expectations for U.S. tax reforms” pledged by President Donald Trump, who is expected to announce an outline of the reforms on Wednesday, Itoga also said.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,655 to 294 in the TSE’s first section, while 65 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 2.04 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.95 billion shares.

Struggling electronics and machinery giant Toshiba attracted purchases after a media report about a replacement of its audit firm.

Precision instrument maker Canon Electronics and medical information services company M3 were also buoyant thanks to their brisk earnings reports released on Tuesday.

The weaker yen shored up export-oriented names including automakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda as well as electronic parts makers TDK and Kyocera.

By contrast, defense-related Ishikawa Seisakusho and Howa Machinery met with selling on receding geopolitical risks linked to the Korean Peninsula, brokers said.

Other major losers included game maker Nintendo and electronic parts producer Nidec.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average rose 190 points to 19,280.