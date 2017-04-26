Dollar surges above ¥111 ahead of Trump tax plan

The dollar surged above ¥111 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, on hopes for a tax plan by U.S. President Donald Trump expected to be released on the same day U.S. time.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.23-23, up from ¥110.31-31 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0912-0913, up from $1.0885-0885, and at ¥121.39-40, up from ¥120.08-08.

The Trump tax plan is expected to include major tax cuts while skipping the introduction of a controversial border tax advocated by the president.

The greenback climbed as high as around ¥111.50, also thanks to receding concerns about geopolitical risks linked to North Korea, as well as a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields, traders said.

Investors appeared to be somewhat relieved that North Korea did not conduct a nuclear or missile test on Tuesday, the 85th anniversary of its military’s establishment.

Still, “the North Korean risk still remains, making it difficult to aggressively buy (the dollar versus the yen) at higher rates,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

Meanwhile, the euro attracted active buying against other major currencies on speculation that the European Central Bank is heading for an exit from its current monetary easing policy, traders said.