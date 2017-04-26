Toshiba planning to replace auditor after clashes over Westinghouse accounting

Toshiba Corp. is in the final stages of talks to replace its auditor after the technology conglomerate’s earnings reports failed to get audit certification, sources said Wednesday.

Toshiba clashed with its current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata, over accounting issues related to Westinghouse Electric Co., the tech giant’s troubled U.S. nuclear reactor unit that recently filed for bankruptcy protection.

As PwC did not certify Toshiba’s earnings report for April-December 2016, the company had to announce earnings without audit certification.

The plan to replace PwC may reflect the accounting firm’s unwillingness to approve Toshiba’s earnings report for the full fiscal year through last March, the sources said.

Toshiba is expected to choose a second-tier audit firm temporarily whose appointment does not require shareholder approval, according to the sources.

But observers say a second-tier firm will probably find it difficult to audit in a short period of time a report that had previously gone uncertified by a major auditor.

The move to replace an auditor just before an earnings announcement is expected to factor into the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s decision on whether Toshiba will remain listed.

Toshiba locked horns with PwC about flaws in Westinghouse’s internal controls and conflict over an investigation into when Toshiba actually became aware of massive losses at Westinghouse.

The two sides remained at loggerheads even after the standoff forced Toshiba to postpone its April-December earnings report twice. The firm ultimately released the nine-month results on April 11 with a disclaimer of opinion from PwC.