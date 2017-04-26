Shoko Chukin extended ¥19.8 billion in fraudulent loans

The government-affiliated Shoko Chukin Bank has discovered that 35 of its branches illicitly extended loans worth ¥19.8 billion under a low-interest financing program intended to help crisis-hit small businesses.

According to a report released Tuesday by the bank’s third-party investigative panel, 816 loans were made by 99 officials at branches across Japan to ineligible borrowers under the bailout program after the officials falsified earnings-related data.

The public financing program is designed to help small and midsize companies recover from temporary setbacks caused by an unexpected event such as a market crises or natural disaster.

Many firms took loans from the bank to survive the global financial crises ignited by the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 and the economic turmoil that followed the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011.

But demand for the bank’s crisis loans declined amid an increasing number of small businesses recovering from their prolonged slump, leading to the spread of the fraudulent lending practices, the committee observed.

“Excessively high lending targets and pressure to achieve them should be blamed,” it said.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Shoko Chukin President Kenyu Adachi “deeply” apologized for undermining public trust in the lender.

Adachi said he and deputy presidents will return 30 percent of their monthly pay for two months to take responsibilities for the scandal.

Given that public funds worth over ¥100 million were provided to ineligible borrowers through Shoko Chukin, the government demanded the bank return the money and fully implement preventive measures.

Last fall, a case of data falsification was detected at Shoko Chukin’s Kagoshima branch. The committee had since scrutinized the bank’s crisis response lending operations.

Meanwhile, Shoko Chukin plans to continue investigating whether there are more violations.