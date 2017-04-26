Seeking synergy with Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors opens plant in Indonesia

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. opened an assembly plant Tuesday in Indonesia capable of producing 160,000 vehicles a year, as it strives to almost double its share of Southeast Asia’s largest car market to 10 percent within three years.

Some of the vehicles produced at the factory on the outskirts of Jakarta may eventually also be supplied to Nissan Motor Co., as the two automakers move to realize savings through synergy made possible through a capital alliance forged last year.

The plant, which cost ¥65 billion to build, will make three types of vehicles: the Pajero Sport, the Colt L300, and a new seven-seater multipurpose vehicle set to go on sale this fall.

“The plant will be the second-biggest production location for Mitsubishi Motors” in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said Mitsubishi Motors President and CEO Osamu Masuko. “We have the capacity to make more than 600,000 vehicles total in the ASEAN market.”

At the new plant in Karawang, Bekasi regency, Mitsubishi Motors will produce annually 80,000 of the new MPVs — 60,000 for sale domestically and 20,000 for export mainly to other ASEAN countries.

Carlos Ghosn, the chairman of both Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan after the latter bought a controlling 34 percent in Mitsubishi Motors last year for $2.3 billion, attended the plant’s opening ceremony. Indonesian President Joko Widodo also attended the ceremony.

In remarks, Ghosn alluded to moves toward integration stopping well short of a merger.

“Full merger is not on the table. We are not in the business of consolidation,” Ghosn said, adding that Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan will only engage in cross-manufacturing of specific vehicles, including possibly the MPV produced at the new Indonesian plant.

“In 2019, we have the chance to start supplying our new MPV to Nissan,” Masuko said.

In Indonesia, Mitsubishi Motors sold around 65,000 vehicles in fiscal 2016, and expects to grow that to 90,000 vehicles this year. The firm, which currently holds a 6 percent share of the Indonesian passenger car market, aims to increase that to 8 percent this year, and to 10 percent in 2019.