Hitachi may team up with U.K. fund to buy Toshiba unit

Hitachi may work with a British investment fund to acquire Swiss power-meter maker Landis+Gyr, a Toshiba unit being considered for sale, sources said.

The acquisition is expected to cost more than ¥200 billion.

A recent proposal calls for CVC Capital Partners to acquire a majority stake in Landis+Gyr, with Hitachi taking a minority interest.

Hitachi is carefully examining the proposed deal’s profitability, the sources said.

Embattled electronics giant Toshiba has been working to sell subsidiaries and business operations after falling into excess liabilities due to massive losses in its U.S. nuclear business.

Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa said at a news conference on April 11 that the company is thinking of a wide range of options for Landis+Gyr, including the sale and initial public offering.

Landis+Gyr mainly produces smart meters, which gauge electricity usage in real time. It has customer networks in Europe and the United States.

Toshiba, together with Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, a Japanese government-backed investment fund, acquired Landis+Gyr for about $2.3 billion in 2011. Toshiba holds a 60 percent stake in the Swiss company, with the rest owned by INCJ.