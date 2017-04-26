China launches first domestically built aircraft carrier

China launched its first indigenously built aircraft carrier Wednesday as the country seeks to show off its growing maritime clout.

The carrier was transferred from a dry dock into the water at a launch ceremony at the Dalian shipyard in the northeastern province of Liaoning, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The ceremony was attended by Fan Changlong, vice chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission, as well as top navy officials.

China’s only other carrier is the Liaoning, a refitted Soviet ship that was commissioned into China’s navy in 2012.

China began building its second carrier in November 2013, with dock construction starting in March 2015, Xinhua said. The main body of the carrier has been completed, with major systems equipment installed.

The new carrier’s name and hull code have yet to be released. The navy usually makes such information public once a ship is commissioned.

“Putting the carrier into water marked progress in China’s efforts to design and build a domestic aircraft carrier,” Xinhua said in its report.

The next phase will see the carrier begin the outfitting process, the state-run China Daily newspaper said. During the outfitting stage, engineers and workers will complete the installation of the ship’s power plant, engines, interior equipment and systems, as well as its weapons.

The China Daily called the ship “the largest and most sophisticated surface vessel China has ever built.”