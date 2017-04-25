U.S. Coast Guard, cruise ship rescue six boaters near Virgin Islands

The U.S. Coast Guard says a cruise ship helped authorities rescue six men who were stranded in rough seas near the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Officials say the men were aboard three boats when two of them ran out of gas and one capsized. The Coast Guard said it rescued one boater on Monday while the crew of the MV Zenith cruise ship rescued three more and a good Samaritan rescued two others.

Authorities said they received a call for help late Sunday for the boaters who were traveling from the island of St. Thomas to St. Croix. The Coast Guard said the three men rescued by the cruise ship crew joined them for the trip to the Dutch Caribbean island of St. Maarten.