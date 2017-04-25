Obama in first speech since leaving office pushes civic engagement, vows to foster new leaders

Former President Barack Obama used his first public appearance since leaving office to dole out advice to young people on leadership, managing social media and even marriage. What he didn’t do was mention his successor.

At a forum Monday for students at the University of Chicago, adjacent to where his presidential library will stand, Obama talked about his formative experiences as a community organizer and as a young politician running for office in Illinois. But for much of the panel event, he listened.

“Although there are all kinds of issues that I care about and all kinds of issues that I intend to work on, the single most important thing I can do is to help in any way I can to prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton and take their own crack at changing the world,” Obama said during event, which was invite-only and streamed live online.

He told the hundreds of area students in the audience that his focus after holding the nation’s highest office will be civic engagement with young people, and that he hopes his presidential library, which will stand near the edge of campus, will be part of that mission.

Since delivering his farewell address in his hometown of Chicago in January, Obama has kept a low profile. He met privately Sunday with a group of at-risk young men, talking about gang violence and opportunities for jobs.

His first public engagement Monday came as President Donald Trump neared his 100-day mark in office. But Obama shied away from addressing specific policies or his own two terms as president. When it came to current events, like immigration, he stuck to generalities.

He also gave advice.

When a college student panelist asked how to conduct a project involving interviewing day laborers, Obama told him to ditch the clipboard. When others asked about being young in the age of social media, Obama advised them to limit photos posted online, including being “more circumspect about your selfies.”

He also dropped in a marital tidbit, saying it’s best to “listen to understand” instead of listening “to respond.”

“I learned that in marriage,” he said to laughs from the audience. “That’ll save you a lot of heartache and grief.”

He encouraged students to talk to people who have opposing viewpoints, asking a college Republican panelist to discuss his campus experiences.

Obama said his work as a young organizer, which included meeting with Chicago public housing residents, laid the foundation for his time in office. He said he’s been reflecting as he works on a book chronicling his political career.

“This community gave me a lot more than I was able to give in return,” he said. “This community taught me that everybody has a story to tell that is important.”

The 55-year-old Democrat, who ended his two terms at the White House in January ± handing power over to Trump — said he was “incredibly optimistic” about the future, and that problems facing America could be solved.

“On the back end now of my presidency, now that it’s completed, I’m spending a lot of time thinking about what is the most important thing I can do for my next job?” Obama said in his opening remarks at the University of Chicago, where he once was a lecturer at the law school.

Until Monday, Trump’s Democratic predecessor had not given a public speech or an interview since leaving the White House on Jan. 20.

He has tweeted a few times and issued a few statements through a spokesman, notably to defend his signature domestic policy achievement, health care reform — which Trump’s Republicans are now hoping to dismantle.

Obama also spoke up when his billionaire successor accused him of personally ordering the wiretapping of Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign.

But for now, he has abstained from any substantive commentary on how Trump is doing, in keeping with presidential protocol that dictates that past residents of the White House do not step on the toes of the current occupant.

That silence comes in the face of accusations by Trump on everything from Syria, with the Republican all but accusing Obama of bearing responsibility for chemical weapons attacks by the Damascus regime, to gang violence in America.

Youth civic engagement and community organizing are at the heart of the mission of the Obama Center, which is located on Chicago’s South Side, where Obama started his career as a community activist.

On Sunday, America’s first black president privately met with at-risk youth from the South Side to discuss gang violence, jobs and training, according to The Chicago Tribune.

The Obamas are currently renting a house in Washington, where their youngest daughter, Sasha, is finishing high school.

Since leaving office, Obama has gone kitesurfing in the Caribbean with British billionaire Richard Branson.

He then spent nearly a month in French Polynesia, where he vacationed on media mogul David Geffen’s yacht — and was reportedly working on his book.

But after Monday, his public schedule will pick up pace.

On May 7, he will receive the 2017 Profile in Courage award from the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation in Boston.

He will give a private paid speech during a visit to Italy.

And then on May 25, he will deliver a speech at a Protestant church gathering at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, with Chancellor Angela Merkel at his side.

Obama, who developed a close working relationship with Merkel during eight years in the Oval Office, visited Berlin in November as part of his last foreign tour before handing over to Trump.