Gaffe-prone Tohoku reconstruction minister strikes again

Masahiro Imamura, minister in charge of reconstruction of the disaster-hit Tohoku region, has again come under fire for comments on the disaster.

During a party held Tuesday in Tokyo, Imamura said “it was rather good” that the 2011 tsunami-quake disaster hit the Tohoku region and “not somewhere near the Tokyo area,” because it would have caused an “enormous amount of (financial) damage” to the country, according to Kyodo News.

Imamura reportedly withdrew his remark and apologized when he faced reporters later in the day.

But it was probably too late: his remarks were widely reported across the country, including in the Tohoku region, immediately drawing severe criticism from users on social network services.

“You mean you don’t care if people in Tohoku are killed? Oh, no. Reconstruction Minister Imamura should resign,” wrote twitter user @Mori_totiotoko, echoing similar comments from many other users.

“Withdrawing his remark won’t settle this problem. Take responsibility for what you said. Never come to Tohoku again!” wrote Twitter user @ym5612.

The latest gaffe is expected to give more ammunition for opposition lawmakers calling for Imamura’s resignation.

Earlier this month, Imamura, a graduate of the faculty of law at the University of Tokyo, apologized for raising his voice to a freelance journalist at a news conference. The journalist had demanded answers about the government’s support for Fukushima evacuees.

He was also criticized for arguing that “voluntary evacuees” from areas around the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant should bear “self-responsibility for their own decisions.”

Voluntary evacuees are those who evacuated from areas around the plant that were not legally designated as mandatory evacuation zones.

Many of those evacuees have no intention to or are unable to return to their homes in the prefecture because of concerns over radiation, financial difficulties or other reasons.